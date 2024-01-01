Mauritanian ouguiyas to Qatari rials today

Convert MRU to QAR at the real exchange rate

UM1.000 MRU = QR0.09165 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:32
MRU to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

QAR
1 MRU to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09190.0922
Low0.09140.0914
Average0.09170.0919
Change-0.29%-0.23%
1 MRU to QAR stats

The performance of MRU to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0919 and a 30 day low of 0.0914. This means the 30 day average was 0.0917. The change for MRU to QAR was -0.29.

The performance of MRU to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0922 and a 90 day low of 0.0914. This means the 90 day average was 0.0919. The change for MRU to QAR was -0.23.

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Qatari Rial
1 MRU0.09165 QAR
5 MRU0.45823 QAR
10 MRU0.91646 QAR
20 MRU1.83291 QAR
50 MRU4.58228 QAR
100 MRU9.16455 QAR
250 MRU22.91138 QAR
500 MRU45.82275 QAR
1000 MRU91.64550 QAR
2000 MRU183.29100 QAR
5000 MRU458.22750 QAR
10000 MRU916.45500 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 QAR10.91160 MRU
5 QAR54.55800 MRU
10 QAR109.11600 MRU
20 QAR218.23200 MRU
50 QAR545.58000 MRU
100 QAR1,091.16000 MRU
250 QAR2,727.90000 MRU
500 QAR5,455.80000 MRU
1000 QAR10,911.60000 MRU
2000 QAR21,823.20000 MRU
5000 QAR54,558.00000 MRU
10000 QAR109,116.00000 MRU