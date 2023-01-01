1 Mauritanian ouguiya to Qatari rials

Convert MRU to QAR at the real exchange rate

1 mru
0.09 qar

1.00000 MRU = 0.09495 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:17 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MRU to QAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 QAR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.047187.14751.435261.65890.964618.8687
1GBP1.1536711.208100.5391.655811.913811.1128321.7682
1USD0.9550.827815183.22751.37071.584280.921218.02
1INR0.01147480.009946410.012015310.01646930.01903560.01106850.216515

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiya

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Qatari Rial
1 MRU0.09495 QAR
5 MRU0.47474 QAR
10 MRU0.94948 QAR
20 MRU1.89896 QAR
50 MRU4.74740 QAR
100 MRU9.49479 QAR
250 MRU23.73698 QAR
500 MRU47.47395 QAR
1000 MRU94.94790 QAR
2000 MRU189.89580 QAR
5000 MRU474.73950 QAR
10000 MRU949.47900 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 QAR10.53210 MRU
5 QAR52.66050 MRU
10 QAR105.32100 MRU
20 QAR210.64200 MRU
50 QAR526.60500 MRU
100 QAR1053.21000 MRU
250 QAR2633.02500 MRU
500 QAR5266.05000 MRU
1000 QAR10532.10000 MRU
2000 QAR21064.20000 MRU
5000 QAR52660.50000 MRU
10000 QAR105321.00000 MRU