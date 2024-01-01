100 Qatari rials to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert QAR to MRU at the real exchange rate

100 qar
1,096.54 mru

1.00000 QAR = 10.96540 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.02591.35075278.970.7945340.92891531.021.53245
1 INR0.012044410.0162693.360040.009569710.01118818.44030.0184575
1 CAD0.74032961.46651206.530.5882170.6876871133.461.13452
1 PKR0.003584610.2976160.0048419210.00284810.003329725.488120.00549324

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rials

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 QAR10.96540 MRU
5 QAR54.82700 MRU
10 QAR109.65400 MRU
20 QAR219.30800 MRU
50 QAR548.27000 MRU
100 QAR1096.54000 MRU
250 QAR2741.35000 MRU
500 QAR5482.70000 MRU
1000 QAR10965.40000 MRU
2000 QAR21930.80000 MRU
5000 QAR54827.00000 MRU
10000 QAR109654.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Qatari Rial
1 MRU0.09120 QAR
5 MRU0.45598 QAR
10 MRU0.91196 QAR
20 MRU1.82392 QAR
50 MRU4.55980 QAR
100 MRU9.11960 QAR
250 MRU22.79900 QAR
500 MRU45.59800 QAR
1000 MRU91.19600 QAR
2000 MRU182.39200 QAR
5000 MRU455.98000 QAR
10000 MRU911.96000 QAR