Mauritanian ouguiyas to Qatari rials today

Convert MRU to QAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mru
91.54 qar

1.000 MRU = 0.09154 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:22
How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Qatari Rial
1 MRU0.09154 QAR
5 MRU0.45768 QAR
10 MRU0.91536 QAR
20 MRU1.83071 QAR
50 MRU4.57679 QAR
100 MRU9.15357 QAR
250 MRU22.88392 QAR
500 MRU45.76785 QAR
1000 MRU91.53570 QAR
2000 MRU183.07140 QAR
5000 MRU457.67850 QAR
10000 MRU915.35700 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 QAR10.92470 MRU
5 QAR54.62350 MRU
10 QAR109.24700 MRU
20 QAR218.49400 MRU
50 QAR546.23500 MRU
100 QAR1,092.47000 MRU
250 QAR2,731.17500 MRU
500 QAR5,462.35000 MRU
1000 QAR10,924.70000 MRU
2000 QAR21,849.40000 MRU
5000 QAR54,623.50000 MRU
10000 QAR109,247.00000 MRU