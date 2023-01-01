50 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Qatari rials

Convert MRU to QAR at the real exchange rate

50 mru
4.59 qar

1.00000 MRU = 0.09188 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Qatari Rial
1 MRU0.09188 QAR
5 MRU0.45942 QAR
10 MRU0.91883 QAR
20 MRU1.83767 QAR
50 MRU4.59417 QAR
100 MRU9.18833 QAR
250 MRU22.97083 QAR
500 MRU45.94165 QAR
1000 MRU91.88330 QAR
2000 MRU183.76660 QAR
5000 MRU459.41650 QAR
10000 MRU918.83300 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 QAR10.88340 MRU
5 QAR54.41700 MRU
10 QAR108.83400 MRU
20 QAR217.66800 MRU
50 QAR544.17000 MRU
100 QAR1088.34000 MRU
250 QAR2720.85000 MRU
500 QAR5441.70000 MRU
1000 QAR10883.40000 MRU
2000 QAR21766.80000 MRU
5000 QAR54417.00000 MRU
10000 QAR108834.00000 MRU