Mauritanian ouguiyas to Icelandic krónas today

Convert MRU to ISK at the real exchange rate

UM1.000 MRU = kr3.467 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:56
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MRU to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ISK
1 MRU to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.50523.5052
Low3.42463.3965
Average3.46523.4565
Change-0.55%0.98%
View full history

1 MRU to ISK stats

The performance of MRU to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.5052 and a 30 day low of 3.4246. This means the 30 day average was 3.4652. The change for MRU to ISK was -0.55.

The performance of MRU to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.5052 and a 90 day low of 3.3965. This means the 90 day average was 3.4565. The change for MRU to ISK was 0.98.

Track market ratesView MRU to ISK chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0911.4741.6180.93221.425
1 GBP1.211.266106.8661.7681.9411.11825.699
1 USD0.9480.79184.4231.3971.5330.88320.302
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiya

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Icelandic Króna
1 MRU3.46662 ISK
5 MRU17.33310 ISK
10 MRU34.66620 ISK
20 MRU69.33240 ISK
50 MRU173.33100 ISK
100 MRU346.66200 ISK
250 MRU866.65500 ISK
500 MRU1,733.31000 ISK
1000 MRU3,466.62000 ISK
2000 MRU6,933.24000 ISK
5000 MRU17,333.10000 ISK
10000 MRU34,666.20000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 ISK0.28847 MRU
5 ISK1.44233 MRU
10 ISK2.88465 MRU
20 ISK5.76930 MRU
50 ISK14.42325 MRU
100 ISK28.84650 MRU
250 ISK72.11625 MRU
500 ISK144.23250 MRU
1000 ISK288.46500 MRU
2000 ISK576.93000 MRU
5000 ISK1,442.32500 MRU
10000 ISK2,884.65000 MRU