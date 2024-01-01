250 Icelandic krónas to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert ISK to MRU at the real exchange rate

250 isk
71.91 mru

kr1.000 ISK = UM0.2876 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to MRU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.28970.2897
Low0.28550.2814
Average0.28750.2857
Change0.53%0.89%
View full history

1 ISK to MRU stats

The performance of ISK to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2897 and a 30 day low of 0.2855. This means the 30 day average was 0.2875. The change for ISK to MRU was 0.53.

The performance of ISK to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2897 and a 90 day low of 0.2814. This means the 90 day average was 0.2857. The change for ISK to MRU was 0.89.

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Beware of bad exchange rates.

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 ISK0.28764 MRU
5 ISK1.43819 MRU
10 ISK2.87638 MRU
20 ISK5.75276 MRU
50 ISK14.38190 MRU
100 ISK28.76380 MRU
250 ISK71.90950 MRU
500 ISK143.81900 MRU
1000 ISK287.63800 MRU
2000 ISK575.27600 MRU
5000 ISK1,438.19000 MRU
10000 ISK2,876.38000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Icelandic Króna
1 MRU3.47659 ISK
5 MRU17.38295 ISK
10 MRU34.76590 ISK
20 MRU69.53180 ISK
50 MRU173.82950 ISK
100 MRU347.65900 ISK
250 MRU869.14750 ISK
500 MRU1,738.29500 ISK
1000 MRU3,476.59000 ISK
2000 MRU6,953.18000 ISK
5000 MRU17,382.95000 ISK
10000 MRU34,765.90000 ISK