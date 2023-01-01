5 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Icelandic krónas

Convert MRU to ISK at the real exchange rate

5 mru
18.15 isk

1.00000 MRU = 3.62917 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:50 UTC
MRU to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 ISK
Mid market rate

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Icelandic krónas

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Icelandic Króna
1 MRU3.62917 ISK
5 MRU18.14585 ISK
10 MRU36.29170 ISK
20 MRU72.58340 ISK
50 MRU181.45850 ISK
100 MRU362.91700 ISK
250 MRU907.29250 ISK
500 MRU1814.58500 ISK
1000 MRU3629.17000 ISK
2000 MRU7258.34000 ISK
5000 MRU18145.85000 ISK
10000 MRU36291.70000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 ISK0.27554 MRU
5 ISK1.37772 MRU
10 ISK2.75545 MRU
20 ISK5.51090 MRU
50 ISK13.77725 MRU
100 ISK27.55450 MRU
250 ISK68.88625 MRU
500 ISK137.77250 MRU
1000 ISK275.54500 MRU
2000 ISK551.09000 MRU
5000 ISK1377.72500 MRU
10000 ISK2755.45000 MRU