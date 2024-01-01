Mauritanian ouguiyas to Icelandic krónas today

Convert MRU to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 mru
3,408.43 isk

1.000 MRU = 3.408 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:05
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.8381.4731.6530.96718.24
1 GBP1.1711.28106.2791.7231.9341.13121.34
1 USD0.9140.782183.0631.3471.5110.88416.679
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Icelandic Króna
1 MRU3.40843 ISK
5 MRU17.04215 ISK
10 MRU34.08430 ISK
20 MRU68.16860 ISK
50 MRU170.42150 ISK
100 MRU340.84300 ISK
250 MRU852.10750 ISK
500 MRU1,704.21500 ISK
1000 MRU3,408.43000 ISK
2000 MRU6,816.86000 ISK
5000 MRU17,042.15000 ISK
10000 MRU34,084.30000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 ISK0.29339 MRU
5 ISK1.46695 MRU
10 ISK2.93390 MRU
20 ISK5.86780 MRU
50 ISK14.66950 MRU
100 ISK29.33900 MRU
250 ISK73.34750 MRU
500 ISK146.69500 MRU
1000 ISK293.39000 MRU
2000 ISK586.78000 MRU
5000 ISK1,466.95000 MRU
10000 ISK2,933.90000 MRU