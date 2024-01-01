Mauritanian ouguiyas to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert MRU to LKR at the real exchange rate

UM1.000 MRU = Sr7.310 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:00
MRU to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

LKR
1 MRU to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.38927.6901
Low7.31037.3103
Average7.35757.4668
Change-1.07%-3.19%
1 MRU to LKR stats

The performance of MRU to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.3892 and a 30 day low of 7.3103. This means the 30 day average was 7.3575. The change for MRU to LKR was -1.07.

The performance of MRU to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.6901 and a 90 day low of 7.3103. This means the 90 day average was 7.4668. The change for MRU to LKR was -3.19.

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MRU7.31025 LKR
5 MRU36.55125 LKR
10 MRU73.10250 LKR
20 MRU146.20500 LKR
50 MRU365.51250 LKR
100 MRU731.02500 LKR
250 MRU1,827.56250 LKR
500 MRU3,655.12500 LKR
1000 MRU7,310.25000 LKR
2000 MRU14,620.50000 LKR
5000 MRU36,551.25000 LKR
10000 MRU73,102.50000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 LKR0.13679 MRU
5 LKR0.68397 MRU
10 LKR1.36794 MRU
20 LKR2.73588 MRU
50 LKR6.83970 MRU
100 LKR13.67940 MRU
250 LKR34.19850 MRU
500 LKR68.39700 MRU
1000 LKR136.79400 MRU
2000 LKR273.58800 MRU
5000 LKR683.97000 MRU
10000 LKR1,367.94000 MRU