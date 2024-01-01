Mauritanian ouguiyas to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert MRU to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mru
7,629.81 lkr

1.000 MRU = 7.630 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:06
How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MRU7.62981 LKR
5 MRU38.14905 LKR
10 MRU76.29810 LKR
20 MRU152.59620 LKR
50 MRU381.49050 LKR
100 MRU762.98100 LKR
250 MRU1,907.45250 LKR
500 MRU3,814.90500 LKR
1000 MRU7,629.81000 LKR
2000 MRU15,259.62000 LKR
5000 MRU38,149.05000 LKR
10000 MRU76,298.10000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 LKR0.13107 MRU
5 LKR0.65532 MRU
10 LKR1.31065 MRU
20 LKR2.62130 MRU
50 LKR6.55325 MRU
100 LKR13.10650 MRU
250 LKR32.76625 MRU
500 LKR65.53250 MRU
1000 LKR131.06500 MRU
2000 LKR262.13000 MRU
5000 LKR655.32500 MRU
10000 LKR1,310.65000 MRU