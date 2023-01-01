2000 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert MRU to LKR at the real exchange rate

2,000 mru
16,540.56 lkr

1.00000 MRU = 8.27028 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:51
How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MRU8.27028 LKR
5 MRU41.35140 LKR
10 MRU82.70280 LKR
20 MRU165.40560 LKR
50 MRU413.51400 LKR
100 MRU827.02800 LKR
250 MRU2067.57000 LKR
500 MRU4135.14000 LKR
1000 MRU8270.28000 LKR
2000 MRU16540.56000 LKR
5000 MRU41351.40000 LKR
10000 MRU82702.80000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 LKR0.12091 MRU
5 LKR0.60457 MRU
10 LKR1.20915 MRU
20 LKR2.41830 MRU
50 LKR6.04575 MRU
100 LKR12.09150 MRU
250 LKR30.22875 MRU
500 LKR60.45750 MRU
1000 LKR120.91500 MRU
2000 LKR241.83000 MRU
5000 LKR604.57500 MRU
10000 LKR1209.15000 MRU