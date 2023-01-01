100 Sri Lankan rupees to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert LKR to MRU at the real exchange rate

100 lkr
12.22 mru

1.00000 LKR = 0.12223 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.368350.79617883.37251.522770.916451.341153.6727
1 CAD0.73080710.58185360.92921.112850.6697280.9801222.68404
1 GBP1.2561.718651104.7161.912591.150951.684484.61291
1 INR0.01199440.01641250.0095496510.01826460.01099190.01608620.0440517

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 LKR0.12223 MRU
5 LKR0.61117 MRU
10 LKR1.22234 MRU
20 LKR2.44468 MRU
50 LKR6.11170 MRU
100 LKR12.22340 MRU
250 LKR30.55850 MRU
500 LKR61.11700 MRU
1000 LKR122.23400 MRU
2000 LKR244.46800 MRU
5000 LKR611.17000 MRU
10000 LKR1222.34000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MRU8.18103 LKR
5 MRU40.90515 LKR
10 MRU81.81030 LKR
20 MRU163.62060 LKR
50 MRU409.05150 LKR
100 MRU818.10300 LKR
250 MRU2045.25750 LKR
500 MRU4090.51500 LKR
1000 MRU8181.03000 LKR
2000 MRU16362.06000 LKR
5000 MRU40905.15000 LKR
10000 MRU81810.30000 LKR