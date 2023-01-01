5 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert MRU to LKR at the real exchange rate

5 mru
42.19 lkr

1.00000 MRU = 8.43750 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:2 UTC
MRU to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 LKR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.0467587.11631.435361.659530.964418.8701
1GBP1.1536711.2076100.5031.655921.914551.112621.7698
1USD0.955350.828089183.22551.371251.585410.921118.0273
1INR0.01147890.009949940.012015510.01647630.01904960.01106750.216608

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MRU8.43750 LKR
5 MRU42.18750 LKR
10 MRU84.37500 LKR
20 MRU168.75000 LKR
50 MRU421.87500 LKR
100 MRU843.75000 LKR
250 MRU2109.37500 LKR
500 MRU4218.75000 LKR
1000 MRU8437.50000 LKR
2000 MRU16875.00000 LKR
5000 MRU42187.50000 LKR
10000 MRU84375.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 LKR0.11852 MRU
5 LKR0.59259 MRU
10 LKR1.18519 MRU
20 LKR2.37038 MRU
50 LKR5.92595 MRU
100 LKR11.85190 MRU
250 LKR29.62975 MRU
500 LKR59.25950 MRU
1000 LKR118.51900 MRU
2000 LKR237.03800 MRU
5000 LKR592.59500 MRU
10000 LKR1185.19000 MRU