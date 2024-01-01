Mauritanian ouguiyas to Egyptian pounds today

Convert MRU to EGP at the real exchange rate

UM1.000 MRU = E£1.250 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:52
MRU to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

EGP
1 MRU to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.24991.2499
Low1.22261.2183
Average1.23471.2278
Change1.78%1.70%
View full history

1 MRU to EGP stats

The performance of MRU to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2499 and a 30 day low of 1.2226. This means the 30 day average was 1.2347. The change for MRU to EGP was 1.78.

The performance of MRU to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2499 and a 90 day low of 1.2183. This means the 90 day average was 1.2278. The change for MRU to EGP was 1.70.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Egyptian Pound
1 MRU1.24988 EGP
5 MRU6.24940 EGP
10 MRU12.49880 EGP
20 MRU24.99760 EGP
50 MRU62.49400 EGP
100 MRU124.98800 EGP
250 MRU312.47000 EGP
500 MRU624.94000 EGP
1000 MRU1,249.88000 EGP
2000 MRU2,499.76000 EGP
5000 MRU6,249.40000 EGP
10000 MRU12,498.80000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 EGP0.80008 MRU
5 EGP4.00040 MRU
10 EGP8.00080 MRU
20 EGP16.00160 MRU
50 EGP40.00400 MRU
100 EGP80.00800 MRU
250 EGP200.02000 MRU
500 EGP400.04000 MRU
1000 EGP800.08000 MRU
2000 EGP1,600.16000 MRU
5000 EGP4,000.40000 MRU
10000 EGP8,000.80000 MRU