1 thousand Mauritanian ouguiyas to Egyptian pounds

Convert MRU to EGP at the real exchange rate

1000 mru
812.21 egp

1.00000 MRU = 0.81221 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:34 UTC
MRU to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 EGP
Mid market rate

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Egyptian Pound
1 MRU0.81221 EGP
5 MRU4.06107 EGP
10 MRU8.12213 EGP
20 MRU16.24426 EGP
50 MRU40.61065 EGP
100 MRU81.22130 EGP
250 MRU203.05325 EGP
500 MRU406.10650 EGP
1000 MRU812.21300 EGP
2000 MRU1624.42600 EGP
5000 MRU4061.06500 EGP
10000 MRU8122.13000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 EGP1.23120 MRU
5 EGP6.15600 MRU
10 EGP12.31200 MRU
20 EGP24.62400 MRU
50 EGP61.56000 MRU
100 EGP123.12000 MRU
250 EGP307.80000 MRU
500 EGP615.60000 MRU
1000 EGP1231.20000 MRU
2000 EGP2462.40000 MRU
5000 EGP6156.00000 MRU
10000 EGP12312.00000 MRU