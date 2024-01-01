Mauritanian ouguiyas to Argentine pesos today

Convert MRU to ARS at the real exchange rate

UM1.000 MRU = $25.21 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:00
MRU to ARS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ARS
1 MRU to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High25.211325.2113
Low24.782823.8316
Average24.960524.5399
Change1.66%5.79%
1 MRU to ARS stats

The performance of MRU to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 25.2113 and a 30 day low of 24.7828. This means the 30 day average was 24.9605. The change for MRU to ARS was 1.66.

The performance of MRU to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 25.2113 and a 90 day low of 23.8316. This means the 90 day average was 24.5399. The change for MRU to ARS was 5.79.

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Argentine Peso
1 MRU25.21130 ARS
5 MRU126.05650 ARS
10 MRU252.11300 ARS
20 MRU504.22600 ARS
50 MRU1,260.56500 ARS
100 MRU2,521.13000 ARS
250 MRU6,302.82500 ARS
500 MRU12,605.65000 ARS
1000 MRU25,211.30000 ARS
2000 MRU50,422.60000 ARS
5000 MRU126,056.50000 ARS
10000 MRU252,113.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 ARS0.03966 MRU
5 ARS0.19832 MRU
10 ARS0.39665 MRU
20 ARS0.79329 MRU
50 ARS1.98323 MRU
100 ARS3.96647 MRU
250 ARS9.91617 MRU
500 ARS19.83235 MRU
1000 ARS39.66470 MRU
2000 ARS79.32940 MRU
5000 ARS198.32350 MRU
10000 ARS396.64700 MRU