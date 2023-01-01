1 thousand Mauritanian ouguiyas to Argentine pesos

Convert MRU to ARS at the real exchange rate

1000 mru
9115.23 ars

1.00000 MRU = 9.11523 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:12 UTC
MRU to ARS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 ARS
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.046587.10751.434751.661640.9639518.8904
1GBP1.1536711.20735100.4961.655281.917041.1120821.7939
1USD0.955550.82826183.2371.3711.587810.9211518.051
1INR0.01148010.009950630.012013910.0164710.01907570.01106660.216863

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Argentine Peso
1 MRU9.11523 ARS
5 MRU45.57615 ARS
10 MRU91.15230 ARS
20 MRU182.30460 ARS
50 MRU455.76150 ARS
100 MRU911.52300 ARS
250 MRU2278.80750 ARS
500 MRU4557.61500 ARS
1000 MRU9115.23000 ARS
2000 MRU18230.46000 ARS
5000 MRU45576.15000 ARS
10000 MRU91152.30000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 ARS0.10971 MRU
5 ARS0.54853 MRU
10 ARS1.09706 MRU
20 ARS2.19412 MRU
50 ARS5.48530 MRU
100 ARS10.97060 MRU
250 ARS27.42650 MRU
500 ARS54.85300 MRU
1000 ARS109.70600 MRU
2000 ARS219.41200 MRU
5000 ARS548.53000 MRU
10000 ARS1097.06000 MRU