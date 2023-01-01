1 thousand Mauritanian ouguiyas to Argentine pesos

Convert MRU to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 mru
9,099.95 ars

1.00000 MRU = 9.09995 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiyas

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Argentine Peso
1 MRU9.09995 ARS
5 MRU45.49975 ARS
10 MRU90.99950 ARS
20 MRU181.99900 ARS
50 MRU454.99750 ARS
100 MRU909.99500 ARS
250 MRU2274.98750 ARS
500 MRU4549.97500 ARS
1000 MRU9099.95000 ARS
2000 MRU18199.90000 ARS
5000 MRU45499.75000 ARS
10000 MRU90999.50000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 ARS0.10989 MRU
5 ARS0.54946 MRU
10 ARS1.09891 MRU
20 ARS2.19782 MRU
50 ARS5.49455 MRU
100 ARS10.98910 MRU
250 ARS27.47275 MRU
500 ARS54.94550 MRU
1000 ARS109.89100 MRU
2000 ARS219.78200 MRU
5000 ARS549.45500 MRU
10000 ARS1098.91000 MRU