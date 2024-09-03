Mauritanian ouguiya to Argentine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to Argentine pesos is currently 24.025 today, reflecting a -0.159% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a 0.353% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 24.072 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 23.898 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.419% decrease in value.