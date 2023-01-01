5000 Argentine pesos to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert ARS to MRU at the real exchange rate

5,000 ars
543.50 mru

1.00000 ARS = 0.10870 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:37 UTC
ARS to MRU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ARS → 0 MRU
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.049187.27161.433961.647970.9624518.5647
1GBP1.153811.2104100.691.654441.901351.1104821.419
1USD0.95320.826173183.18711.366851.570850.917417.6958
1INR0.01145850.009931510.012021110.0164310.01888330.01102820.212723

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 ARS0.10870 MRU
5 ARS0.54350 MRU
10 ARS1.08700 MRU
20 ARS2.17400 MRU
50 ARS5.43500 MRU
100 ARS10.87000 MRU
250 ARS27.17500 MRU
500 ARS54.35000 MRU
1000 ARS108.70000 MRU
2000 ARS217.40000 MRU
5000 ARS543.50000 MRU
10000 ARS1087.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Argentine Peso
1 MRU9.19963 ARS
5 MRU45.99815 ARS
10 MRU91.99630 ARS
20 MRU183.99260 ARS
50 MRU459.98150 ARS
100 MRU919.96300 ARS
250 MRU2299.90750 ARS
500 MRU4599.81500 ARS
1000 MRU9199.63000 ARS
2000 MRU18399.26000 ARS
5000 MRU45998.15000 ARS
10000 MRU91996.30000 ARS