Mauritanian ouguiyas to Argentine pesos today

Convert MRU to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 mru
21,416.40 ars

1.000 MRU = 21.42 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Argentine Peso
1 MRU21.41640 ARS
5 MRU107.08200 ARS
10 MRU214.16400 ARS
20 MRU428.32800 ARS
50 MRU1,070.82000 ARS
100 MRU2,141.64000 ARS
250 MRU5,354.10000 ARS
500 MRU10,708.20000 ARS
1000 MRU21,416.40000 ARS
2000 MRU42,832.80000 ARS
5000 MRU107,082.00000 ARS
10000 MRU214,164.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 ARS0.04669 MRU
5 ARS0.23347 MRU
10 ARS0.46693 MRU
20 ARS0.93386 MRU
50 ARS2.33466 MRU
100 ARS4.66931 MRU
250 ARS11.67328 MRU
500 ARS23.34655 MRU
1000 ARS46.69310 MRU
2000 ARS93.38620 MRU
5000 ARS233.46550 MRU
10000 ARS466.93100 MRU