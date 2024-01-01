Mauritanian ouguiyas to Singapore dollars today

Convert MRU to SGD at the real exchange rate

UM1.000 MRU = S$0.03374 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:09
MRU to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SGD
1 MRU to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03380.0338
Low0.03300.0323
Average0.03340.0330
Change1.65%2.92%
1 MRU to SGD stats

The performance of MRU to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0338 and a 30 day low of 0.0330. This means the 30 day average was 0.0334. The change for MRU to SGD was 1.65.

The performance of MRU to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0338 and a 90 day low of 0.0323. This means the 90 day average was 0.0330. The change for MRU to SGD was 2.92.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0941.4741.6180.93121.417
1 GBP1.211.266106.8691.7681.9411.11725.69
1 USD0.9480.79184.4251.3971.5330.88320.295
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Singapore Dollar
1 MRU0.03374 SGD
5 MRU0.16869 SGD
10 MRU0.33737 SGD
20 MRU0.67475 SGD
50 MRU1.68686 SGD
100 MRU3.37373 SGD
250 MRU8.43433 SGD
500 MRU16.86865 SGD
1000 MRU33.73730 SGD
2000 MRU67.47460 SGD
5000 MRU168.68650 SGD
10000 MRU337.37300 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 SGD29.64080 MRU
5 SGD148.20400 MRU
10 SGD296.40800 MRU
20 SGD592.81600 MRU
50 SGD1,482.04000 MRU
100 SGD2,964.08000 MRU
250 SGD7,410.20000 MRU
500 SGD14,820.40000 MRU
1000 SGD29,640.80000 MRU
2000 SGD59,281.60000 MRU
5000 SGD148,204.00000 MRU
10000 SGD296,408.00000 MRU