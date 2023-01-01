100 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Singapore dollars

Convert MRU to SGD at the real exchange rate

100 mru
3.58 sgd

1.00000 MRU = 0.03577 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:23 UTC
MRU to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 SGD
Mid market rate

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Singapore Dollar
1 MRU0.03577 SGD
5 MRU0.17883 SGD
10 MRU0.35766 SGD
20 MRU0.71531 SGD
50 MRU1.78828 SGD
100 MRU3.57656 SGD
250 MRU8.94140 SGD
500 MRU17.88280 SGD
1000 MRU35.76560 SGD
2000 MRU71.53120 SGD
5000 MRU178.82800 SGD
10000 MRU357.65600 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 SGD27.95980 MRU
5 SGD139.79900 MRU
10 SGD279.59800 MRU
20 SGD559.19600 MRU
50 SGD1397.99000 MRU
100 SGD2795.98000 MRU
250 SGD6989.95000 MRU
500 SGD13979.90000 MRU
1000 SGD27959.80000 MRU
2000 SGD55919.60000 MRU
5000 SGD139799.00000 MRU
10000 SGD279598.00000 MRU