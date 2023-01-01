250 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Singapore dollars

Convert MRU to SGD at the real exchange rate

250 mru
8.94 sgd

1.00000 MRU = 0.03577 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:24 UTC
MRU to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 SGD
Mid market rate

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Singapore Dollar
1 MRU0.03577 SGD
5 MRU0.17885 SGD
10 MRU0.35770 SGD
20 MRU0.71539 SGD
50 MRU1.78848 SGD
100 MRU3.57695 SGD
250 MRU8.94238 SGD
500 MRU17.88475 SGD
1000 MRU35.76950 SGD
2000 MRU71.53900 SGD
5000 MRU178.84750 SGD
10000 MRU357.69500 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 SGD27.95680 MRU
5 SGD139.78400 MRU
10 SGD279.56800 MRU
20 SGD559.13600 MRU
50 SGD1397.84000 MRU
100 SGD2795.68000 MRU
250 SGD6989.20000 MRU
500 SGD13978.40000 MRU
1000 SGD27956.80000 MRU
2000 SGD55913.60000 MRU
5000 SGD139784.00000 MRU
10000 SGD279568.00000 MRU