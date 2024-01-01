Mauritanian ouguiyas to Singapore dollars today

Convert MRU to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mru
33.56 sgd

1.000 MRU = 0.03356 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:11
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Singapore Dollar
1 MRU0.03356 SGD
5 MRU0.16779 SGD
10 MRU0.33558 SGD
20 MRU0.67117 SGD
50 MRU1.67792 SGD
100 MRU3.35585 SGD
250 MRU8.38962 SGD
500 MRU16.77925 SGD
1000 MRU33.55850 SGD
2000 MRU67.11700 SGD
5000 MRU167.79250 SGD
10000 MRU335.58500 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 SGD29.79870 MRU
5 SGD148.99350 MRU
10 SGD297.98700 MRU
20 SGD595.97400 MRU
50 SGD1,489.93500 MRU
100 SGD2,979.87000 MRU
250 SGD7,449.67500 MRU
500 SGD14,899.35000 MRU
1000 SGD29,798.70000 MRU
2000 SGD59,597.40000 MRU
5000 SGD148,993.50000 MRU
10000 SGD297,987.00000 MRU