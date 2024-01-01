Mauritanian ouguiyas to Mauritian rupees today

Convert MRU to MUR at the real exchange rate

UM1.000 MRU = ₨1.165 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:02
Track the exchange rate

MRU to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MUR
1 MRU to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.18521.1852
Low1.15401.1523
Average1.16651.1648
Change0.34%0.21%
1 MRU to MUR stats

The performance of MRU to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1852 and a 30 day low of 1.1540. This means the 30 day average was 1.1665. The change for MRU to MUR was 0.34.

The performance of MRU to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1852 and a 90 day low of 1.1523. This means the 90 day average was 1.1648. The change for MRU to MUR was 0.21.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Mauritian Rupee
1 MRU1.16491 MUR
5 MRU5.82455 MUR
10 MRU11.64910 MUR
20 MRU23.29820 MUR
50 MRU58.24550 MUR
100 MRU116.49100 MUR
250 MRU291.22750 MUR
500 MRU582.45500 MUR
1000 MRU1,164.91000 MUR
2000 MRU2,329.82000 MUR
5000 MRU5,824.55000 MUR
10000 MRU11,649.10000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 MUR0.85844 MRU
5 MUR4.29217 MRU
10 MUR8.58435 MRU
20 MUR17.16870 MRU
50 MUR42.92175 MRU
100 MUR85.84350 MRU
250 MUR214.60875 MRU
500 MUR429.21750 MRU
1000 MUR858.43500 MRU
2000 MUR1,716.87000 MRU
5000 MUR4,292.17500 MRU
10000 MUR8,584.35000 MRU