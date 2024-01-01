Mauritanian ouguiyas to Mauritian rupees today

Convert MRU to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mru
1,156.76 mur

1.000 MRU = 1.157 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09390.8261.4731.6530.96718.238
1 GBP1.1711.279106.2751.7231.9341.13221.34
1 USD0.9150.782183.0631.3471.5110.88416.679
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiya

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Mauritian Rupee
1 MRU1.15676 MUR
5 MRU5.78380 MUR
10 MRU11.56760 MUR
20 MRU23.13520 MUR
50 MRU57.83800 MUR
100 MRU115.67600 MUR
250 MRU289.19000 MUR
500 MRU578.38000 MUR
1000 MRU1,156.76000 MUR
2000 MRU2,313.52000 MUR
5000 MRU5,783.80000 MUR
10000 MRU11,567.60000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 MUR0.86449 MRU
5 MUR4.32244 MRU
10 MUR8.64487 MRU
20 MUR17.28974 MRU
50 MUR43.22435 MRU
100 MUR86.44870 MRU
250 MUR216.12175 MRU
500 MUR432.24350 MRU
1000 MUR864.48700 MRU
2000 MUR1,728.97400 MRU
5000 MUR4,322.43500 MRU
10000 MUR8,644.87000 MRU