Mauritanian ouguiya to Mauritian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to Mauritian rupees is currently 1.175 today, reflecting a -0.075% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a 0.874% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to Mauritian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 1.177 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 1.162 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.418% decrease in value.