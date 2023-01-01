1 thousand Mauritanian ouguiyas to Mauritian rupees

Convert MRU to MUR at the real exchange rate

1000 mru
1160.16 mur

1.00000 MRU = 1.16016 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:4 UTC
MRU to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 MUR
Mid market rate

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Mauritian Rupee
1 MRU1.16016 MUR
5 MRU5.80080 MUR
10 MRU11.60160 MUR
20 MRU23.20320 MUR
50 MRU58.00800 MUR
100 MRU116.01600 MUR
250 MRU290.04000 MUR
500 MRU580.08000 MUR
1000 MRU1160.16000 MUR
2000 MRU2320.32000 MUR
5000 MRU5800.80000 MUR
10000 MRU11601.60000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 MUR0.86195 MRU
5 MUR4.30976 MRU
10 MUR8.61953 MRU
20 MUR17.23906 MRU
50 MUR43.09765 MRU
100 MUR86.19530 MRU
250 MUR215.48825 MRU
500 MUR430.97650 MRU
1000 MUR861.95300 MRU
2000 MUR1723.90600 MRU
5000 MUR4309.76500 MRU
10000 MUR8619.53000 MRU