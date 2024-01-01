Mauritanian ouguiyas to Trinidad and Tobago dollars today

Convert MRU to TTD at the real exchange rate

UM1.000 MRU = TT$0.1702 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:02
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MRU to TTD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TTD
1 MRU to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17090.1716
Low0.16950.1695
Average0.17020.1706
Change-0.43%-0.31%
View full history

1 MRU to TTD stats

The performance of MRU to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1709 and a 30 day low of 0.1695. This means the 30 day average was 0.1702. The change for MRU to TTD was -0.43.

The performance of MRU to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1716 and a 90 day low of 0.1695. This means the 90 day average was 0.1706. The change for MRU to TTD was -0.31.

Track market ratesView MRU to TTD chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0881.4741.6180.93121.418
1 GBP1.211.266106.8641.7681.9411.11725.692
1 USD0.9480.79184.4241.3971.5330.88320.297
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiya

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 MRU0.17015 TTD
5 MRU0.85077 TTD
10 MRU1.70153 TTD
20 MRU3.40306 TTD
50 MRU8.50765 TTD
100 MRU17.01530 TTD
250 MRU42.53825 TTD
500 MRU85.07650 TTD
1000 MRU170.15300 TTD
2000 MRU340.30600 TTD
5000 MRU850.76500 TTD
10000 MRU1,701.53000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 TTD5.87705 MRU
5 TTD29.38525 MRU
10 TTD58.77050 MRU
20 TTD117.54100 MRU
50 TTD293.85250 MRU
100 TTD587.70500 MRU
250 TTD1,469.26250 MRU
500 TTD2,938.52500 MRU
1000 TTD5,877.05000 MRU
2000 TTD11,754.10000 MRU
5000 TTD29,385.25000 MRU
10000 TTD58,770.50000 MRU