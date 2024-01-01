Mauritanian ouguiyas to Trinidad and Tobago dollars today

Convert MRU to TTD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mru
169.69 ttd

1.000 MRU = 0.1697 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:12
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.8391.4731.6520.96718.242
1 GBP1.1711.28106.2931.7241.9331.13221.345
1 USD0.9140.781183.0651.3471.5110.88416.68
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 MRU0.16969 TTD
5 MRU0.84846 TTD
10 MRU1.69692 TTD
20 MRU3.39384 TTD
50 MRU8.48460 TTD
100 MRU16.96920 TTD
250 MRU42.42300 TTD
500 MRU84.84600 TTD
1000 MRU169.69200 TTD
2000 MRU339.38400 TTD
5000 MRU848.46000 TTD
10000 MRU1,696.92000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 TTD5.89302 MRU
5 TTD29.46510 MRU
10 TTD58.93020 MRU
20 TTD117.86040 MRU
50 TTD294.65100 MRU
100 TTD589.30200 MRU
250 TTD1,473.25500 MRU
500 TTD2,946.51000 MRU
1000 TTD5,893.02000 MRU
2000 TTD11,786.04000 MRU
5000 TTD29,465.10000 MRU
10000 TTD58,930.20000 MRU