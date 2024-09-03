Mauritanian ouguiya to Trinidad and Tobago dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to Trinidad and Tobago dollars is currently 0.170 today, reflecting a -0.280% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a -0.310% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to Trinidad and Tobago dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.171 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 0.170 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.507% decrease in value.