2000 Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert TTD to MRU at the real exchange rate

2,000 ttd
11,233.14 mru

1.00000 TTD = 5.61657 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:43 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TTD to MRU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TTD → 0 MRU
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86561.052387.59351.444391.655080.962618.8979
1GBP1.1552711.21575101.1991.668741.912161.1120621.8333
1USD0.95030.822538183.241.37261.572820.914717.9587
1INR0.01141640.009881520.012013510.01648970.0188950.01098870.215746

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TTD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TTD to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Trinidad and Tobago dollars

TTD to USD

TTD to CAD

TTD to INR

TTD to GBP

TTD to ZAR

TTD to AUD

TTD to EUR

TTD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 TTD5.61657 MRU
5 TTD28.08285 MRU
10 TTD56.16570 MRU
20 TTD112.33140 MRU
50 TTD280.82850 MRU
100 TTD561.65700 MRU
250 TTD1404.14250 MRU
500 TTD2808.28500 MRU
1000 TTD5616.57000 MRU
2000 TTD11233.14000 MRU
5000 TTD28082.85000 MRU
10000 TTD56165.70000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 MRU0.17805 TTD
5 MRU0.89023 TTD
10 MRU1.78045 TTD
20 MRU3.56090 TTD
50 MRU8.90225 TTD
100 MRU17.80450 TTD
250 MRU44.51125 TTD
500 MRU89.02250 TTD
1000 MRU178.04500 TTD
2000 MRU356.09000 TTD
5000 MRU890.22500 TTD
10000 MRU1780.45000 TTD