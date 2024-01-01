Mauritanian ouguiyas to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert MRU to CRC at the real exchange rate

UM1.000 MRU = ₡12.78 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:17
MRU to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CRC
1 MRU to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13.005313.2911
Low12.779812.7798
Average12.883213.0173
Change-1.73%-3.58%
1 MRU to CRC stats

The performance of MRU to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.0053 and a 30 day low of 12.7798. This means the 30 day average was 12.8832. The change for MRU to CRC was -1.73.

The performance of MRU to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.2911 and a 90 day low of 12.7798. This means the 90 day average was 13.0173. The change for MRU to CRC was -3.58.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Costa Rican Colón
1 MRU12.77980 CRC
5 MRU63.89900 CRC
10 MRU127.79800 CRC
20 MRU255.59600 CRC
50 MRU638.99000 CRC
100 MRU1,277.98000 CRC
250 MRU3,194.95000 CRC
500 MRU6,389.90000 CRC
1000 MRU12,779.80000 CRC
2000 MRU25,559.60000 CRC
5000 MRU63,899.00000 CRC
10000 MRU127,798.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 CRC0.07825 MRU
5 CRC0.39124 MRU
10 CRC0.78249 MRU
20 CRC1.56497 MRU
50 CRC3.91244 MRU
100 CRC7.82487 MRU
250 CRC19.56218 MRU
500 CRC39.12435 MRU
1000 CRC78.24870 MRU
2000 CRC156.49740 MRU
5000 CRC391.24350 MRU
10000 CRC782.48700 MRU