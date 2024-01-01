50 Costa Rican colóns to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert CRC to MRU at the real exchange rate

50 crc
3.87 mru

1.00000 CRC = 0.07737 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:27
How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 CRC0.07737 MRU
5 CRC0.38685 MRU
10 CRC0.77370 MRU
20 CRC1.54739 MRU
50 CRC3.86849 MRU
100 CRC7.73697 MRU
250 CRC19.34242 MRU
500 CRC38.68485 MRU
1000 CRC77.36970 MRU
2000 CRC154.73940 MRU
5000 CRC386.84850 MRU
10000 CRC773.69700 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Costa Rican Colón
1 MRU12.92500 CRC
5 MRU64.62500 CRC
10 MRU129.25000 CRC
20 MRU258.50000 CRC
50 MRU646.25000 CRC
100 MRU1292.50000 CRC
250 MRU3231.25000 CRC
500 MRU6462.50000 CRC
1000 MRU12925.00000 CRC
2000 MRU25850.00000 CRC
5000 MRU64625.00000 CRC
10000 MRU129250.00000 CRC