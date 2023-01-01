10 thousand Mauritanian ouguiyas to Costa Rican colóns

Convert MRU to CRC at the real exchange rate

10000 mru
139215 crc

1.00000 MRU = 13.92150 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:29 UTC
MRU to CRC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 CRC
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Costa Rican Colón
1 MRU13.92150 CRC
5 MRU69.60750 CRC
10 MRU139.21500 CRC
20 MRU278.43000 CRC
50 MRU696.07500 CRC
100 MRU1392.15000 CRC
250 MRU3480.37500 CRC
500 MRU6960.75000 CRC
1000 MRU13921.50000 CRC
2000 MRU27843.00000 CRC
5000 MRU69607.50000 CRC
10000 MRU139215.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 CRC0.07183 MRU
5 CRC0.35916 MRU
10 CRC0.71831 MRU
20 CRC1.43663 MRU
50 CRC3.59157 MRU
100 CRC7.18314 MRU
250 CRC17.95785 MRU
500 CRC35.91570 MRU
1000 CRC71.83140 MRU
2000 CRC143.66280 MRU
5000 CRC359.15700 MRU
10000 CRC718.31400 MRU