Mauritanian ouguiyas to Colombian pesos today

Convert MRU to COP at the real exchange rate

UM1.000 MRU = $110.8 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:00
MRU to COP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

COP
1 MRU to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High112.9330112.9330
Low107.4220101.4730
Average110.3470107.1618
Change3.18%9.22%
1 MRU to COP stats

The performance of MRU to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 112.9330 and a 30 day low of 107.4220. This means the 30 day average was 110.3470. The change for MRU to COP was 3.18.

The performance of MRU to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 112.9330 and a 90 day low of 101.4730. This means the 90 day average was 107.1618. The change for MRU to COP was 9.22.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Colombian Peso
1 MRU110.83300 COP
5 MRU554.16500 COP
10 MRU1,108.33000 COP
20 MRU2,216.66000 COP
50 MRU5,541.65000 COP
100 MRU11,083.30000 COP
250 MRU27,708.25000 COP
500 MRU55,416.50000 COP
1000 MRU110,833.00000 COP
2000 MRU221,666.00000 COP
5000 MRU554,165.00000 COP
10000 MRU1,108,330.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 COP0.00902 MRU
5 COP0.04511 MRU
10 COP0.09023 MRU
20 COP0.18045 MRU
50 COP0.45113 MRU
100 COP0.90226 MRU
250 COP2.25565 MRU
500 COP4.51130 MRU
1000 COP9.02259 MRU
2000 COP18.04518 MRU
5000 COP45.11295 MRU
10000 COP90.22590 MRU