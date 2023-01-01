50 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Colombian pesos
Convert MRU to COP at the real exchange rate
|Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Colombian Peso
|1 MRU
|110.16500 COP
|5 MRU
|550.82500 COP
|10 MRU
|1101.65000 COP
|20 MRU
|2203.30000 COP
|50 MRU
|5508.25000 COP
|100 MRU
|11016.50000 COP
|250 MRU
|27541.25000 COP
|500 MRU
|55082.50000 COP
|1000 MRU
|110165.00000 COP
|2000 MRU
|220330.00000 COP
|5000 MRU
|550825.00000 COP
|10000 MRU
|1101650.00000 COP