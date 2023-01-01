5000 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Colombian pesos

Convert MRU to COP at the real exchange rate

5000 mru
550825 cop

1.00000 MRU = 110.16500 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:29 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MRU to COP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 COP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866751.046687.11581.434841.660480.96418.8869
1GBP1.1537411.2075100.5091.655421.915751.112221.7905
1USD0.95550.828157183.2371.370951.586550.921118.046
1INR0.0114790.009949390.012013910.01647040.01906060.0110660.216803

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiyas

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Colombian Peso
1 MRU110.16500 COP
5 MRU550.82500 COP
10 MRU1101.65000 COP
20 MRU2203.30000 COP
50 MRU5508.25000 COP
100 MRU11016.50000 COP
250 MRU27541.25000 COP
500 MRU55082.50000 COP
1000 MRU110165.00000 COP
2000 MRU220330.00000 COP
5000 MRU550825.00000 COP
10000 MRU1101650.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 COP0.00908 MRU
5 COP0.04539 MRU
10 COP0.09077 MRU
20 COP0.18155 MRU
50 COP0.45387 MRU
100 COP0.90773 MRU
250 COP2.26932 MRU
500 COP4.53865 MRU
1000 COP9.07730 MRU
2000 COP18.15460 MRU
5000 COP45.38650 MRU
10000 COP90.77300 MRU