1 thousand Colombian pesos to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert COP to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
10.22 mru

1.00000 COP = 0.01022 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.927851.348450.7935881.530921.347155.964318.8825
1 EUR1.077711.453220.855321.649881.4517760.312720.3497
1 CAD0.7415920.68812510.5885191.135320.99899941.502714.0031
1 GBP1.26011.169151.6991811.929121.6974870.520623.7938

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian pesos

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 COP0.01022 MRU
5 COP0.05110 MRU
10 COP0.10219 MRU
20 COP0.20438 MRU
50 COP0.51096 MRU
100 COP1.02191 MRU
250 COP2.55477 MRU
500 COP5.10955 MRU
1000 COP10.21910 MRU
2000 COP20.43820 MRU
5000 COP51.09550 MRU
10000 COP102.19100 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Colombian Peso
1 MRU97.85590 COP
5 MRU489.27950 COP
10 MRU978.55900 COP
20 MRU1957.11800 COP
50 MRU4892.79500 COP
100 MRU9785.59000 COP
250 MRU24463.97500 COP
500 MRU48927.95000 COP
1000 MRU97855.90000 COP
2000 MRU195711.80000 COP
5000 MRU489279.50000 COP
10000 MRU978559.00000 COP