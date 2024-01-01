Mauritanian ouguiyas to Colombian pesos today

Convert MRU to COP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mru
97,243.10 cop

1.000 MRU = 97.24 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09390.8221.4731.6530.96718.237
1 GBP1.1711.279106.2711.7231.9341.13221.339
1 USD0.9150.782183.061.3471.5110.88416.678
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiya

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Colombian Peso
1 MRU97.24310 COP
5 MRU486.21550 COP
10 MRU972.43100 COP
20 MRU1,944.86200 COP
50 MRU4,862.15500 COP
100 MRU9,724.31000 COP
250 MRU24,310.77500 COP
500 MRU48,621.55000 COP
1000 MRU97,243.10000 COP
2000 MRU194,486.20000 COP
5000 MRU486,215.50000 COP
10000 MRU972,431.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 COP0.01028 MRU
5 COP0.05142 MRU
10 COP0.10284 MRU
20 COP0.20567 MRU
50 COP0.51417 MRU
100 COP1.02835 MRU
250 COP2.57088 MRU
500 COP5.14175 MRU
1000 COP10.28350 MRU
2000 COP20.56700 MRU
5000 COP51.41750 MRU
10000 COP102.83500 MRU