Mauritanian ouguiya to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to Colombian pesos is currently 105.437 today, reflecting a 0.228% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a 3.553% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 106.095 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 101.640 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.854% increase in value.