Mauritanian ouguiyas to Kenyan shillings today

Convert MRU to KES at the real exchange rate

UM1.000 MRU = Ksh3.256 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:02
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MRU to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KES
1 MRU to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.25633.2642
Low3.23403.2340
Average3.24603.2506
Change0.15%0.21%
View full history

1 MRU to KES stats

The performance of MRU to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.2563 and a 30 day low of 3.2340. This means the 30 day average was 3.2460. The change for MRU to KES was 0.15.

The performance of MRU to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.2642 and a 90 day low of 3.2340. This means the 90 day average was 3.2506. The change for MRU to KES was 0.21.

Track market ratesView MRU to KES chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0861.4741.6180.93221.424
1 GBP1.211.266106.861.7681.9411.11725.699
1 USD0.9480.79184.4211.3971.5330.88320.303
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiya

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Kenyan Shilling
1 MRU3.25569 KES
5 MRU16.27845 KES
10 MRU32.55690 KES
20 MRU65.11380 KES
50 MRU162.78450 KES
100 MRU325.56900 KES
250 MRU813.92250 KES
500 MRU1,627.84500 KES
1000 MRU3,255.69000 KES
2000 MRU6,511.38000 KES
5000 MRU16,278.45000 KES
10000 MRU32,556.90000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 KES0.30716 MRU
5 KES1.53578 MRU
10 KES3.07155 MRU
20 KES6.14310 MRU
50 KES15.35775 MRU
100 KES30.71550 MRU
250 KES76.78875 MRU
500 KES153.57750 MRU
1000 KES307.15500 MRU
2000 KES614.31000 MRU
5000 KES1,535.77500 MRU
10000 KES3,071.55000 MRU