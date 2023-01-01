2000 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Kenyan shillings

Convert MRU to KES at the real exchange rate

2000 mru
7734 kes

1.00000 MRU = 3.86719 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:56 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MRU to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 KES
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.0468587.12411.435341.659560.9642518.8746
1GBP1.1536711.2077100.5111.655881.914551.1124321.7747
1USD0.955250.82802183.2251.37111.585290.921118.0299
1INR0.01147790.009949180.012015610.01647460.01904820.01106760.21664

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiyas

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Kenyan Shilling
1 MRU3.86719 KES
5 MRU19.33595 KES
10 MRU38.67190 KES
20 MRU77.34380 KES
50 MRU193.35950 KES
100 MRU386.71900 KES
250 MRU966.79750 KES
500 MRU1933.59500 KES
1000 MRU3867.19000 KES
2000 MRU7734.38000 KES
5000 MRU19335.95000 KES
10000 MRU38671.90000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 KES0.25859 MRU
5 KES1.29293 MRU
10 KES2.58586 MRU
20 KES5.17172 MRU
50 KES12.92930 MRU
100 KES25.85860 MRU
250 KES64.64650 MRU
500 KES129.29300 MRU
1000 KES258.58600 MRU
2000 KES517.17200 MRU
5000 KES1292.93000 MRU
10000 KES2585.86000 MRU