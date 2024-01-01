Mauritanian ouguiyas to Kenyan shillings today

Convert MRU to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 mru
3,327 kes

1.000 MRU = 3.327 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:03
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Kenyan Shilling
1 MRU3.32723 KES
5 MRU16.63615 KES
10 MRU33.27230 KES
20 MRU66.54460 KES
50 MRU166.36150 KES
100 MRU332.72300 KES
250 MRU831.80750 KES
500 MRU1,663.61500 KES
1000 MRU3,327.23000 KES
2000 MRU6,654.46000 KES
5000 MRU16,636.15000 KES
10000 MRU33,272.30000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 KES0.30055 MRU
5 KES1.50275 MRU
10 KES3.00550 MRU
20 KES6.01100 MRU
50 KES15.02750 MRU
100 KES30.05500 MRU
250 KES75.13750 MRU
500 KES150.27500 MRU
1000 KES300.55000 MRU
2000 KES601.10000 MRU
5000 KES1,502.75000 MRU
10000 KES3,005.50000 MRU