Mauritanian ouguiyas to Norwegian kroner today

Convert MRU to NOK at the real exchange rate

UM1.000 MRU = kr0.2777 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:04
MRU to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
We use the real, mid-market rate

NOK
1 MRU to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.28000.2800
Low0.27340.2627
Average0.27700.2715
Change0.82%5.36%
1 MRU to NOK stats

The performance of MRU to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2800 and a 30 day low of 0.2734. This means the 30 day average was 0.2770. The change for MRU to NOK was 0.82.

The performance of MRU to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2800 and a 90 day low of 0.2627. This means the 90 day average was 0.2715. The change for MRU to NOK was 5.36.

1 EUR10.8341.05589.1081.4741.6180.93221.425
1 GBP1.19911.266106.8791.7681.9411.11725.698
1 USD0.9470.79184.4261.3971.5330.88320.299
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Norwegian Krone
1 MRU0.27768 NOK
5 MRU1.38842 NOK
10 MRU2.77684 NOK
20 MRU5.55368 NOK
50 MRU13.88420 NOK
100 MRU27.76840 NOK
250 MRU69.42100 NOK
500 MRU138.84200 NOK
1000 MRU277.68400 NOK
2000 MRU555.36800 NOK
5000 MRU1,388.42000 NOK
10000 MRU2,776.84000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 NOK3.60121 MRU
5 NOK18.00605 MRU
10 NOK36.01210 MRU
20 NOK72.02420 MRU
50 NOK180.06050 MRU
100 NOK360.12100 MRU
250 NOK900.30250 MRU
500 NOK1,800.60500 MRU
1000 NOK3,601.21000 MRU
2000 NOK7,202.42000 MRU
5000 NOK18,006.05000 MRU
10000 NOK36,012.10000 MRU