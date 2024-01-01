Mauritanian ouguiyas to Norwegian kroner today

Convert MRU to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 mru
264.40 nok

1.000 MRU = 0.2644 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:08
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Norwegian Krone
1 MRU0.26440 NOK
5 MRU1.32200 NOK
10 MRU2.64399 NOK
20 MRU5.28798 NOK
50 MRU13.21995 NOK
100 MRU26.43990 NOK
250 MRU66.09975 NOK
500 MRU132.19950 NOK
1000 MRU264.39900 NOK
2000 MRU528.79800 NOK
5000 MRU1,321.99500 NOK
10000 MRU2,643.99000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 NOK3.78216 MRU
5 NOK18.91080 MRU
10 NOK37.82160 MRU
20 NOK75.64320 MRU
50 NOK189.10800 MRU
100 NOK378.21600 MRU
250 NOK945.54000 MRU
500 NOK1,891.08000 MRU
1000 NOK3,782.16000 MRU
2000 NOK7,564.32000 MRU
5000 NOK18,910.80000 MRU
10000 NOK37,821.60000 MRU