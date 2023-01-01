250 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Norwegian kroner

Convert MRU to NOK at the real exchange rate

250 mru
67.28 nok

1.00000 MRU = 0.26913 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiyas

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Norwegian Krone
1 MRU0.26913 NOK
5 MRU1.34567 NOK
10 MRU2.69134 NOK
20 MRU5.38268 NOK
50 MRU13.45670 NOK
100 MRU26.91340 NOK
250 MRU67.28350 NOK
500 MRU134.56700 NOK
1000 MRU269.13400 NOK
2000 MRU538.26800 NOK
5000 MRU1345.67000 NOK
10000 MRU2691.34000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 NOK3.71561 MRU
5 NOK18.57805 MRU
10 NOK37.15610 MRU
20 NOK74.31220 MRU
50 NOK185.78050 MRU
100 NOK371.56100 MRU
250 NOK928.90250 MRU
500 NOK1857.80500 MRU
1000 NOK3715.61000 MRU
2000 NOK7431.22000 MRU
5000 NOK18578.05000 MRU
10000 NOK37156.10000 MRU