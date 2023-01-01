5 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Norwegian kroner

Convert MRU to NOK at the real exchange rate

5 mru
1.43 nok

1.00000 MRU = 0.28538 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:10 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MRU to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 NOK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866751.0467587.11841.435251.65940.964318.8699
1GBP1.1537411.20765100.511.655871.914471.1125521.7704
1USD0.955350.828054183.22751.371151.585290.9212518.0271
1INR0.01147860.009949290.012015310.01647470.01904770.01106910.2166

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiyas

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Norwegian Krone
1 MRU0.28538 NOK
5 MRU1.42692 NOK
10 MRU2.85385 NOK
20 MRU5.70770 NOK
50 MRU14.26925 NOK
100 MRU28.53850 NOK
250 MRU71.34625 NOK
500 MRU142.69250 NOK
1000 MRU285.38500 NOK
2000 MRU570.77000 NOK
5000 MRU1426.92500 NOK
10000 MRU2853.85000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 NOK3.50403 MRU
5 NOK17.52015 MRU
10 NOK35.04030 MRU
20 NOK70.08060 MRU
50 NOK175.20150 MRU
100 NOK350.40300 MRU
250 NOK876.00750 MRU
500 NOK1752.01500 MRU
1000 NOK3504.03000 MRU
2000 NOK7008.06000 MRU
5000 NOK17520.15000 MRU
10000 NOK35040.30000 MRU